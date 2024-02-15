Georgia Southern plays Coastal Carolina following Banks’ 25-point game

Georgia Southern Eagles (5-20, 5-7 Sun Belt) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (6-17, 3-9 Sun Belt) Conway, South Carolina; Thursday, 7…

Georgia Southern Eagles (5-20, 5-7 Sun Belt) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (6-17, 3-9 Sun Belt)

Conway, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Chanticleers -1; over/under is 152

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern visits the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers after Eren Banks scored 25 points in Georgia Southern’s 82-81 overtime loss to the Buffalo Bulls.

The Chanticleers have gone 5-7 in home games. Coastal Carolina ranks third in the Sun Belt with 36.5 points per game in the paint led by John Ojiako averaging 8.7.

The Eagles are 5-7 in Sun Belt play. Georgia Southern has a 2-14 record against opponents over .500.

Coastal Carolina is shooting 44.5% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points lower than the 46.0% Georgia Southern allows to opponents. Georgia Southern has shot at a 41.9% rate from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point fewer than the 42.9% shooting opponents of Coastal Carolina have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jon Sanders is averaging 7.7 points for the Chanticleers. Jacob Meyer is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games for Coastal Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chanticleers: 2-8, averaging 69.4 points, 36.4 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.8 points per game.

Eagles: 3-7, averaging 73.8 points, 34.4 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

