Georgia Southern faces James Madison after Moore’s 21-point game

James Madison Dukes (25-3, 13-3 Sun Belt) at Georgia Southern Eagles (6-22, 6-9 Sun Belt) Statesboro, Georgia; Saturday, 5 p.m.…

James Madison Dukes (25-3, 13-3 Sun Belt) at Georgia Southern Eagles (6-22, 6-9 Sun Belt)

Statesboro, Georgia; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dukes -11.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern hosts the James Madison Dukes after Tyren Moore scored 21 points in Georgia Southern’s 84-76 victory over the Texas State Bobcats.

The Eagles have gone 4-5 in home games. Georgia Southern averages 13.1 turnovers per game and is 1-9 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Dukes are 13-3 in Sun Belt play. James Madison is the top team in the Sun Belt with 40.3 points per game in the paint led by T.J. Bickerstaff averaging 12.7.

Georgia Southern scores 71.8 points per game, 3.2 more points than the 68.6 James Madison allows. James Madison averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Georgia Southern gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moore is scoring 15.1 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Eagles. Eren Banks is averaging 12.0 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 39.4% over the past 10 games for Georgia Southern.

Terrence Edwards is scoring 17.1 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Dukes. Bickerstaff is averaging 13.2 points and 7.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for James Madison.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 3-7, averaging 76.8 points, 34.9 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.8 points per game.

Dukes: 9-1, averaging 80.8 points, 37.7 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 9.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.