Georgia hosts Florida following Clayton’s 21-point game

Florida Gators (17-7, 7-4 SEC) at Georgia Bulldogs (14-10, 4-7 SEC) Athens, Georgia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Florida Gators (17-7, 7-4 SEC) at Georgia Bulldogs (14-10, 4-7 SEC)

Athens, Georgia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gators -4; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: Florida visits the Georgia Bulldogs after Walter Clayton Jr. scored 21 points in Florida’s 82-80 win against the LSU Tigers.

The Bulldogs are 11-3 on their home court. Georgia is seventh in the SEC scoring 75.9 points while shooting 43.1% from the field.

The Gators are 7-4 in conference play. Florida is seventh in the SEC with 15.0 assists per game led by Zyon Pullin averaging 4.7.

Georgia averages 75.9 points per game, 0.7 fewer points than the 76.6 Florida allows. Florida averages 10.7 more points per game (84.6) than Georgia allows (73.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Hill is averaging nine points and 3.7 assists for the Bulldogs. Jabri Abdur-Rahim is averaging 12.7 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 35.1% over the last 10 games for Georgia.

Clayton is averaging 16.3 points for the Gators. Pullin is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games for Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 76.6 points, 34.0 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.3 points per game.

Gators: 7-3, averaging 82.4 points, 43.3 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.