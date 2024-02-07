Georgetown visits Seton Hall, aims to end road losing streak

Georgetown Hoyas (8-13, 1-9 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (14-8, 7-4 Big East) Newark, New Jersey; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.…

Georgetown Hoyas (8-13, 1-9 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (14-8, 7-4 Big East)

Newark, New Jersey; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -13; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown hits the road against Seton Hall looking to break its five-game road slide.

The Pirates are 9-3 on their home court. Seton Hall ranks second in the Big East with 11.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Jaden Bediako averaging 4.1.

The Hoyas have gone 1-9 against Big East opponents. Georgetown is 3-8 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Seton Hall’s average of 5.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Georgetown allows. Georgetown averages 72.0 points per game, 3.2 more than the 68.8 Seton Hall allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kadary Richmond is averaging 15.9 points, seven rebounds, 4.8 assists and 2.2 steals for the Pirates. Al-Amir Dawes is averaging 14.2 points over the past 10 games for Seton Hall.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 6-4, averaging 71.1 points, 40.8 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Hoyas: 1-9, averaging 67.0 points, 30.9 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.8 points.

