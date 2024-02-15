Georgetown Hoyas take on the Villanova Wildcats on 9-game losing streak

Villanova Wildcats (13-11, 6-7 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (8-16, 1-12 Big East) Washington; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Villanova Wildcats (13-11, 6-7 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (8-16, 1-12 Big East)

Washington; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown enters the matchup against Villanova after losing nine games in a row.

The Hoyas have gone 7-8 in home games. Georgetown allows 77.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.6 points per game.

The Wildcats have gone 6-7 against Big East opponents. Villanova is sixth in the Big East with 24.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Tyler Burton averaging 5.3.

Georgetown’s average of 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Villanova gives up. Villanova averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Georgetown allows.

The Hoyas and Wildcats face off Friday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Epps averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Hoyas, scoring 17.5 points while shooting 31.8% from beyond the arc. Dontrez Styles is averaging 13.5 points and 5.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Georgetown.

Justin Moore is averaging 9.8 points for the Wildcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoyas: 1-9, averaging 70.1 points, 32.1 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.5 points per game.

Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 71.6 points, 31.8 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

