Georgetown hosts St. John’s on 5-game home skid

St. John’s Red Storm (14-12, 6-9 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (8-17, 1-13 Big East)

Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown plays St. John’s looking to stop its five-game home skid.

The Hoyas are 7-9 on their home court. Georgetown allows 76.9 points and has been outscored by 6.0 points per game.

The Red Storm are 6-9 in Big East play.

Georgetown is shooting 41.3% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 42.5% St. John’s allows to opponents. St. John’s averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Georgetown gives up.

The Hoyas and Red Storm square off Wednesday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Epps is averaging 17.1 points and 4.2 assists for the Hoyas. Jay Heath is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Georgetown.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoyas: 0-10, averaging 68.7 points, 32.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.0 points per game.

Red Storm: 2-8, averaging 70.7 points, 37.4 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

