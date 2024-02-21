Georgetown faces St. John’s on 5-game home slide

St. John’s Red Storm (14-12, 6-9 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (8-17, 1-13 Big East) Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

St. John’s Red Storm (14-12, 6-9 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (8-17, 1-13 Big East)

Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Storm -9.5; over/under is 151

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown is looking to break its five-game home losing streak with a win against St. John’s.

The Hoyas have gone 7-9 at home. Georgetown averages 11.5 turnovers per game and is 2-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Red Storm are 6-9 in conference matchups.

Georgetown averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 6.7 per game St. John’s gives up. St. John’s averages 76.1 points per game, 0.8 fewer than the 76.9 Georgetown allows.

The Hoyas and Red Storm square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Epps is scoring 17.1 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Hoyas. Supreme Cook is averaging 13.2 points and 8.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Georgetown.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoyas: 0-10, averaging 68.7 points, 32.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.0 points per game.

Red Storm: 2-8, averaging 70.7 points, 37.4 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

