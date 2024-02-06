George Washington hosts Rhode Island after Green’s 20-point performance

Rhode Island Rams (10-12, 4-5 A-10) at George Washington Revolutionaries (14-7, 3-5 A-10) Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Rhode Island Rams (10-12, 4-5 A-10) at George Washington Revolutionaries (14-7, 3-5 A-10)

Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Revolutionaries -5.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island visits the George Washington Revolutionaries after David Green scored 20 points in Rhode Island’s 85-71 loss to the Duquesne Dukes.

The Revolutionaries have gone 11-2 at home. George Washington is fourth in the A-10 with 33.4 points per game in the paint led by Darren Buchanan Jr. averaging 9.9.

The Rams are 4-5 in conference games. Rhode Island is 2-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.2 turnovers per game.

George Washington averages 79.9 points per game, 3.7 more points than the 76.2 Rhode Island gives up. Rhode Island averages 73.3 points per game, 3.1 fewer than the 76.4 George Washington gives up.

The Revolutionaries and Rams face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: James Bishop is shooting 39.6% and averaging 17.5 points for the Revolutionaries. Buchanan is averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games for George Washington.

Luis Kortright is averaging 10.2 points and 3.5 assists for the Rams. Jaden House is averaging 15.8 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 50.5% over the last 10 games for Rhode Island.

LAST 10 GAMES: Revolutionaries: 5-5, averaging 77.5 points, 37.4 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.6 points per game.

Rams: 5-5, averaging 74.8 points, 36.5 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.8 points.

