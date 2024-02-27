George Mason visits Fordham following Rose’s 23-point outing

George Mason Patriots (18-9, 7-7 A-10) at Fordham Rams (11-16, 5-9 A-10) New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

George Mason Patriots (18-9, 7-7 A-10) at Fordham Rams (11-16, 5-9 A-10)

New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Patriots -2; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Fordham hosts the George Mason Patriots after Kyle Rose scored 23 points in Fordham’s 79-67 win over the Duquesne Dukes.

The Rams have gone 5-10 in home games. Fordham gives up 73.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.6 points per game.

The Patriots are 7-7 against A-10 opponents. George Mason ranks sixth in the A-10 with 24.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Keyshawn Hall averaging 7.3.

Fordham’s average of 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game George Mason gives up. George Mason has shot at a 46.4% clip from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 45.3% shooting opponents of Fordham have averaged.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abdou Tsimbila is averaging 7.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.4 blocks for the Rams. Rose is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for Fordham.

Hall is averaging 17.2 points and 8.5 rebounds for the Patriots. Darius Maddox is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for George Mason.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 3-7, averaging 65.6 points, 33.4 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Patriots: 5-5, averaging 71.7 points, 33.6 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

