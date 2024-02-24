George Mason visits Alston and Loyola Chicago

George Mason Patriots (18-8, 7-6 A-10) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (19-7, 11-2 A-10) Chicago; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

George Mason Patriots (18-8, 7-6 A-10) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (19-7, 11-2 A-10)

Chicago; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ramblers -3.5; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Chicago hosts the George Mason Patriots after Philip Alston scored 21 points in Loyola Chicago’s 77-67 victory against the Rhode Island Rams.

The Ramblers are 12-2 on their home court. Loyola Chicago has a 4-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Patriots are 7-6 in A-10 play. George Mason averages 73.6 points and has outscored opponents by 6.4 points per game.

Loyola Chicago makes 46.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.0 percentage points higher than George Mason has allowed to its opponents (40.1%). George Mason averages 6.1 more points per game (73.6) than Loyola Chicago gives up (67.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Des Watson is averaging 13.1 points for the Ramblers. Alston is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for Loyola Chicago.

Keyshawn Hall is scoring 17.7 points per game and averaging 8.6 rebounds for the Patriots. Amari Kelly is averaging 11.9 points and 5.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for George Mason.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ramblers: 9-1, averaging 74.9 points, 36.2 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Patriots: 5-5, averaging 72.8 points, 33.7 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.