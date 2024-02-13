George Mason hosts George Washington after Bishop’s 25-point showing

George Washington Revolutionaries (14-9, 3-7 A-10) at George Mason Patriots (16-8, 5-6 A-10) Fairfax, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

George Washington Revolutionaries (14-9, 3-7 A-10) at George Mason Patriots (16-8, 5-6 A-10)

Fairfax, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Patriots -9; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: George Washington faces the George Mason Patriots after James Bishop scored 25 points in George Washington’s 81-73 loss to the Loyola Chicago Ramblers.

The Patriots are 11-2 on their home court. George Mason ranks sixth in the A-10 in rebounding with 36.5 rebounds. Keyshawn Hall leads the Patriots with 8.5 boards.

The Revolutionaries are 3-7 in A-10 play. George Washington is eighth in college basketball with 27.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Maximus Edwards averaging 5.8.

George Mason’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.9 per game George Washington gives up. George Washington has shot at a 44.1% rate from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points greater than the 40.1% shooting opponents of George Mason have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Maddox is shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Patriots, while averaging 13.8 points. Hall is shooting 47.9% and averaging 18.5 points over the past 10 games for George Mason.

Bishop is shooting 38.9% and averaging 17.4 points for the Revolutionaries. Garrett Johnson is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for George Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Patriots: 4-6, averaging 69.6 points, 32.8 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Revolutionaries: 3-7, averaging 76.5 points, 37.4 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

