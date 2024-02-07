Geno Auriemma gets his 1,200th career victory as UConn routs Seton Hall

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Aaliyah Edwards scored 18 points and grabbed 15 rebounds as No. 11 UConn gave head coach…

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Aaliyah Edwards scored 18 points and grabbed 15 rebounds as No. 11 UConn gave head coach Geno Auriemma his 1,200th career victory Wednesday, routing Seton Hall 67-34

Freshman Ashlynn Shade hit five 3-pointers and scored 17 points and Paige Bueckers had 11 of her 13 in the second half for the Huskies (20-4, 12-0 Big East), who reached 20 wins for the 31st consecutive season.

Auriemma joins former Duke men’s coach Mike Krzyzewski (1,202) and Stanford’s Tara VanDerveer (1,206) as the only coaches in Division I history with 1,200 wins.

I’Yanna Lops had nine points for Seton Hall (13-10, 5-7)

Edwards opened the game with a layup, the Huskies scored the first seven points and never trailed. Edwards went on to get her 11th double-double of the season and 28th of her career.

BYU 78, No. 18 BAYLOR 66

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Lauren Gustin had 23 points and 16 rebounds, Kailey Woolston had all 14 of her points in the second half and BYU upset Baylor.

The Bears, who shot 23% and scored just 21 points in the first half, scored the first basket of the game and tied the game at 7 but never really recovered after the Cougars took a 22-11 lead after the first quarter.

Reserve Emma Calvert had 10 of her 14 points in the second half for the Cougars (13-11, 3-8 Big 12 Conference), shooting 6 of 8. Amari Whiting had 14 points, eight rebounds and nine assists.

Darianna Littlepage-Buggs scored 17 points on 8-of-10 shooting and grabbed 12 rebounds for Baylor (17-5, 6-5). Yaya Felder added 15 points and Jana Van Gytenbeek had 10.

Baylor shot 46% (16 of 35) in the second half but BYU shot 61.5% (16 of 26) and the Bears never got closer than nine points after halftime, the last time coming in the middle of the third quarter.

No. 24 OKLAHOMA 72, TCU 55

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Skylar Vann scored 17 points, Payton Verhulst added 14 and Oklahoma pulled away in the second half to defeat TCU.

The first-place Sooners (16-6, 10-1 Big 12) led 31-27 after a first half in which they shot 38.7% with 4 of 10 from 3-point distance. TCU kept it close despite making only 4 of 18 3-point tries. The Horned Frogs made 7 of 10 shots inside the arc in the first half.

A pair of 7-0 runs helped Oklahoma get some separation in the third quarter and the Sooners led 51-41 heading to the fourth. Vann scored seven points in the quarter and Kiersten Johnson added five of her 11 points off the bench.

Sahara Williams scored Oklahoma’s first nine points of the fourth quarter and a layup by Lexy Keys put the Sooners up 62-48 near the 5-minute mark.

Sydney Harris led TCU (15-7, 2-9) with 17 points off the bench and Aaliyah Roberson added 13 points with nine rebounds.

