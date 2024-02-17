Gateretse’s 23 points and 12 rebounds lead Stetson past Florida Gulf Coast 61-60

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Aubin Gateretse’s 23 points and 12 rebounds helped Stetson defeat Florida Gulf Coast 61-60 on Saturday.…

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Aubin Gateretse’s 23 points and 12 rebounds helped Stetson defeat Florida Gulf Coast 61-60 on Saturday.

Cyncier Harrison’s 3-pointer gave Stetson a 60-56 lead with 1:48 remaining. Keeshawn Kellman made a pair of free throws for FGCU to cap the scoring with 38 seconds left. The Eagles missed their last two field-goal attempts.

Stephan D. Swenson scored 11 points and added seven assists and four steals for the Hatters (17-10, 9-3 Atlantic Sun Conference).

Kellman finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Eagles (11-16, 5-7). Dallion Johnson added 11 points and two steals for FGCU. In addition, Zach Anderson finished with 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.