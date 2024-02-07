Gardner-Webb visits Presbyterian following Barnett’s 23-point performance

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (11-12, 6-2 Big South) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (10-14, 2-7 Big South) Clinton, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7…

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (11-12, 6-2 Big South) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (10-14, 2-7 Big South)

Clinton, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Runnin’ Bulldogs -5; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian hosts the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs after Marquis Barnett scored 23 points in Presbyterian’s 78-68 loss to the High Point Panthers.

The Blue Hose have gone 5-6 at home. Presbyterian is 3-10 against opponents with a winning record.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 6-2 in Big South play. Gardner-Webb is third in the Big South with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Ademide Badmus averaging 1.9.

Presbyterian scores 75.5 points per game, 2.7 more points than the 72.8 Gardner-Webb gives up. Gardner-Webb averages 74.3 points per game, 0.3 more than the 74.0 Presbyterian gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Barnett is averaging 14.6 points and 1.8 steals for the Blue Hose.

Julien Soumaoro is shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Runnin’ Bulldogs, while averaging 13 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Hose: 3-7, averaging 72.9 points, 31.8 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

Runnin’ Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 77.3 points, 33.2 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points.

