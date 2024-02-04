Gardiner scores 19, Beers added 14 and 16 rebounds; No. 18 Oregon St. women beat Oregon 64-60

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Timea Gardiner scored 19 points, Raegan Beers added 14 points and 16 rebounds and Talia Von…

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Timea Gardiner scored 19 points, Raegan Beers added 14 points and 16 rebounds and Talia Von Oelhoffen made two free throws with 10 seconds left to help No. 18 Oregon State beat Oregon 64-60 on Sunday, handing the Ducks their fifth consecutive loss.

Von Oelhoffen finished with 10 points and seven assists. Lily Hansford scored all her 10 points in the fourth quarter for Oregon State (18-3, 7-3 Pac-12).

Grace VanSlooten converted a three-point play before Phillipina Kyei hit a jumper and Chance Gray made a layup to give Oregon a 7-2 lead but the Beavers answered with an 11-0 run. Von Oelhoffen grabbed an offensive rebound, was fouled and hit two free throws with less than a second to play in the first quarter to make it 19-11 and the Beavers never again trailed.

Kyei scored five points in a 10-4 spurt to close the third quarter and open the fourth that made it 41-all with 9 minutes to play. Blacklock answered with a layup, Vanslooten made 1-of-2 free throws to cut Oregon’s deficit to a point, but Hansford fouled as she hit a 3-pointer and the and-1 free throw made it 47-42 with 7:43 left.

The Ducks got within a point on three more occasions, but Oregon State responded each time. Gray hit a jumper with 4:39 to go but Hansford hit back-to-back 3-pointers before a layup by Beers made it 62-55 with 1:30 left.

Kennedi Williams scored in the lane and Gray followed with a jumper that pulled Oregon within three, 62-59, with 29 seconds remaining. After an Oregon State timeout, Von Oelhoffen caught the inbounds pass, was trapped and threw the ball to Priscilla Williams and Kyei made 1 of 2 from the free-throw line to make it a two-point game 17 seconds later. Von Oelhoffen’s free-throws with 10 seconds left capped the scoring.

Kyei led Oregon (11-12, 2-8) with 16 points and 18 rebounds. Gray added 15 points and Vanslooten 14, but the duo combined for 11-of-31 (35%) shooting.

Oregon State has won three games in a row.

Oregon plays Friday at No. 6 Colorado. Oregon State plays the second of three consecutive road games when the Beavers visit No. 20 Utah on Friday.

___ Get alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here ___ AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.