Garcia leads Tulsa against UTSA after 24-point game

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (14-13, 5-10 AAC) at UTSA Roadrunners (9-19, 3-12 AAC) San Antonio; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (14-13, 5-10 AAC) at UTSA Roadrunners (9-19, 3-12 AAC)

San Antonio; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa faces the UTSA Roadrunners after Jared Garcia scored 24 points in Tulsa’s 69-67 win against the Charlotte 49ers.

The Roadrunners have gone 6-8 in home games. UTSA leads the AAC in rebounding, averaging 40.1 boards. Carlton Linguard paces the Roadrunners with 6.1 rebounds.

The Golden Hurricane are 5-10 in AAC play. Tulsa is the best team in the AAC scoring 14.6 fast break points per game.

UTSA scores 77.6 points per game, 4.3 more points than the 73.3 Tulsa allows. Tulsa averages 75.0 points per game, 7.0 fewer points than the 82.0 UTSA allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Tucker is averaging 11.5 points and five assists for the Roadrunners. Jordan Ivy-Curry is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games for UTSA.

PJ Haggerty is scoring 20.2 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Golden Hurricane. Cobe Williams is averaging 11.9 points, 3.4 assists and 2.1 steals over the past 10 games for Tulsa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 2-8, averaging 74.9 points, 40.4 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.7 points per game.

Golden Hurricane: 4-6, averaging 69.7 points, 32.8 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.