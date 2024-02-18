Garcia leads Minnesota against Rutgers after 24-point outing

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (14-10, 6-7 Big Ten) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (15-9, 6-7 Big Ten) Minneapolis; Sunday, 6:30 p.m. EST…

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (14-10, 6-7 Big Ten) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (15-9, 6-7 Big Ten)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Gophers -4.5; over/under is 133

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota hosts the Rutgers Scarlet Knights after Dawson Garcia scored 24 points in Minnesota’s 84-76 loss to the Purdue Boilermakers.

The Golden Gophers are 13-3 in home games. Minnesota is seventh in the Big Ten with 31.9 points per game in the paint led by Garcia averaging 8.1.

The Scarlet Knights are 6-7 against Big Ten opponents. Rutgers has a 3-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Minnesota makes 47.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.0 percentage points higher than Rutgers has allowed to its opponents (39.4%). Rutgers averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Minnesota allows.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Garcia is shooting 46.5% and averaging 17.5 points for the Golden Gophers.

Aundre Hyatt is averaging 11.3 points for the Scarlet Knights.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Gophers: 4-6, averaging 70.7 points, 34.0 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Scarlet Knights: 6-4, averaging 64.3 points, 39.2 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

