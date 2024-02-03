Gaiter and the South Alabama Jaguars visit conference foe Louisiana

South Alabama Jaguars (10-12, 3-7 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (14-8, 7-3 Sun Belt) Lafayette, Louisiana; Saturday, 8 p.m.…

South Alabama Jaguars (10-12, 3-7 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (14-8, 7-3 Sun Belt)

Lafayette, Louisiana; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama visits Louisiana in Sun Belt action Saturday.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 8-1 in home games. Louisiana is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Jaguars are 3-7 against conference opponents. South Alabama is 6-6 against opponents over .500.

Louisiana averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 7.2 per game South Alabama allows. South Alabama averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 more made shots on average than the 4.7 per game Louisiana gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kobe Julien is shooting 46.9% and averaging 18.2 points for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Joe Charles is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Louisiana.

Julian Margrave is shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, while averaging 6.7 points. Tyrell Jones is shooting 41.0% and averaging 15.9 points over the past 10 games for South Alabama.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ragin’ Cajuns: 7-3, averaging 76.5 points, 34.0 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Jaguars: 3-7, averaging 73.1 points, 33.1 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

