Furman visits Western Carolina after Pegues’ 20-point performance

Furman Paladins (16-13, 10-6 SoCon) at Western Carolina Catamounts (20-9, 9-7 SoCon)

Cullowhee, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Catamounts -2; over/under is 150

BOTTOM LINE: Furman visits the Western Carolina Catamounts after JP Pegues scored 20 points in Furman’s 82-67 victory over the Wofford Terriers.

The Catamounts are 11-3 on their home court. Western Carolina is fourth in the SoCon scoring 76.4 points while shooting 45.5% from the field.

The Paladins are 10-6 in SoCon play. Furman ranks eighth in the SoCon shooting 32.7% from 3-point range.

Western Carolina scores 76.4 points per game, 1.3 more points than the 75.1 Furman allows. Furman averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.8 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Western Carolina allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vonterius Woolbright is averaging 21.9 points, 12.1 rebounds and five assists for the Catamounts. Tre Jackson is averaging 14.4 points and 1.7 rebounds while shooting 41.8% over the past 10 games for Western Carolina.

Pegues is shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Paladins, while averaging 17.3 points and 4.7 assists. Marcus Foster is averaging 17 points and 8.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Furman.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 5-5, averaging 78.6 points, 38.1 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Paladins: 6-4, averaging 75.9 points, 35.4 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

