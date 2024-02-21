Furman visits Samford after Pegues’ 22-point game

Furman Paladins (15-12, 9-5 SoCon) at Samford Bulldogs (23-4, 12-2 SoCon) Birmingham, Alabama; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Furman Paladins (15-12, 9-5 SoCon) at Samford Bulldogs (23-4, 12-2 SoCon)

Birmingham, Alabama; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -7; over/under is 164.5

BOTTOM LINE: Furman plays the Samford Bulldogs after JP Pegues scored 22 points in Furman’s 82-65 win against the Chattanooga Mocs.

The Bulldogs are 15-0 on their home court. Samford has a 2-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Paladins have gone 9-5 against SoCon opponents. Furman is third in the SoCon with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Ben Vanderwal averaging 2.2.

Samford makes 49.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than Furman has allowed to its opponents (45.2%). Furman scores 6.0 more points per game (80.0) than Samford allows to opponents (74.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Achor Achor is shooting 59.1% and averaging 15.6 points for the Bulldogs. Jaden Campbell is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Samford.

Pegues is averaging 16.5 points and 4.9 assists for the Paladins. Marcus Foster is averaging 17.7 points and 9.1 rebounds over the past 10 games for Furman.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 81.6 points, 33.5 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 9.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Paladins: 7-3, averaging 77.0 points, 37.4 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

