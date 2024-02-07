Furman visits Mercer following McCreary’s 30-point game

Furman Paladins (12-11, 6-4 SoCon) at Mercer Bears (10-13, 3-7 SoCon) Macon, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Furman Paladins (12-11, 6-4 SoCon) at Mercer Bears (10-13, 3-7 SoCon)

Macon, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Paladins -3; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Mercer hosts the Furman Paladins after Jalyn McCreary scored 30 points in Mercer’s 90-69 victory against the VMI Keydets.

The Bears are 6-5 in home games. Mercer is 5-6 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Paladins have gone 6-4 against SoCon opponents. Furman is 2-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Mercer is shooting 43.9% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points lower than the 46.0% Furman allows to opponents. Furman averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.5 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Mercer gives up.

The Bears and Paladins square off Wednesday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: McCreary is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Bears. Jake Davis is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Mercer.

JP Pegues is scoring 17.1 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Paladins. Alex Williams is averaging 15.3 points and 4.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Furman.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 3-7, averaging 69.5 points, 35.5 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Paladins: 6-4, averaging 76.9 points, 37.1 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

