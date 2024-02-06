Furman visits Mercer after McCreary’s 30-point performance

Furman Paladins (12-11, 6-4 SoCon) at Mercer Bears (10-13, 3-7 SoCon) Macon, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Mercer…

Furman Paladins (12-11, 6-4 SoCon) at Mercer Bears (10-13, 3-7 SoCon)

Macon, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mercer hosts the Furman Paladins after Jalyn McCreary scored 30 points in Mercer’s 90-69 victory over the VMI Keydets.

The Bears have gone 6-5 in home games. Mercer has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.

The Paladins are 6-4 in conference matchups. Furman has a 2-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Mercer is shooting 43.9% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points lower than the 46.0% Furman allows to opponents. Furman averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.5 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Mercer allows.

The Bears and Paladins square off Wednesday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: McCreary is averaging 14.8 points for the Bears. Jake Davis is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Mercer.

Alex Williams averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Paladins, scoring 15.8 points while shooting 41.0% from beyond the arc. JP Pegues is shooting 36.8% and averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for Furman.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 3-7, averaging 69.5 points, 35.5 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Paladins: 6-4, averaging 76.9 points, 37.1 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.