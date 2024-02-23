Furman plays Wofford following Pegues’ 33-point outing

Wofford Terriers (15-13, 8-7 SoCon) at Furman Paladins (15-13, 9-6 SoCon) Greenville, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Wofford Terriers (15-13, 8-7 SoCon) at Furman Paladins (15-13, 9-6 SoCon)

Greenville, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Furman faces the Wofford Terriers after JP Pegues scored 33 points in Furman’s 74-72 loss to the Samford Bulldogs.

The Paladins are 11-2 in home games. Furman ranks fourth in the SoCon with 33.9 points per game in the paint led by Marcus Foster averaging 7.4.

The Terriers are 8-7 in conference play. Wofford averages 10.4 turnovers per game and is 5-1 when winning the turnover battle.

Furman averages 79.8 points, 5.7 more per game than the 74.1 Wofford gives up. Wofford has shot at a 46.1% rate from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points above the 45.3% shooting opponents of Furman have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pegues is scoring 17.2 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists for the Paladins. Foster is averaging 16.4 points and 8.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Furman.

Corey Tripp is averaging 16 points and 3.4 assists for the Terriers. Dillon Bailey is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wofford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Paladins: 6-4, averaging 74.2 points, 36.1 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Terriers: 4-6, averaging 68.0 points, 32.7 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

