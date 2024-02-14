Furman and VMI square off for conference showdown

VMI Keydets (4-21, 1-11 SoCon) at Furman Paladins (13-12, 7-5 SoCon) Greenville, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

VMI Keydets (4-21, 1-11 SoCon) at Furman Paladins (13-12, 7-5 SoCon)

Greenville, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Paladins -23; over/under is 164.5

The Paladins have gone 9-2 in home games. Furman has a 3-2 record in one-possession games.

The Keydets are 1-11 against conference opponents. VMI averages 15.3 turnovers per game and is 3-4 when winning the turnover battle.

Furman is shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 45.5% VMI allows to opponents. VMI’s 43.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.5 percentage points lower than Furman has allowed to its opponents (46.0%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Pegues is averaging 16.4 points and 4.8 assists for the Paladins. Alex Williams is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games for Furman.

LAST 10 GAMES: Paladins: 7-3, averaging 77.7 points, 35.3 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Keydets: 1-9, averaging 73.2 points, 34.1 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 94.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

