Fulks scores 17 as Louisiana defeats Bowling Green 86-60

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Themus Fulks’ 17 points helped Louisiana defeat Bowling Green 86-60 on Sunday.

Fulks was 7-of-10 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Ragin’ Cajuns (16-9, 8-4 Sun Belt Conference). Hosana Kitenge scored 16 points and added 10 rebounds and three steals. Joe Charles was 6-of-10 shooting (2 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 14 points.

Marcus Hill finished with 22 points and six rebounds for the Falcons (16-8, 7-4 Mid-American Conference). Bowling Green also got 14 points and seven rebounds from Rashaun Agee. Trey Thomas also had eight points.

