Fuchs and Rhode Island host La Salle

Rhode Island Rams (11-15, 5-8 A-10) at La Salle Explorers (13-14, 4-10 A-10)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island visits the La Salle Explorers after David Fuchs scored 23 points in Rhode Island’s 85-77 loss to the Richmond Spiders.

The Explorers are 9-6 on their home court. La Salle is 4-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Rams are 5-8 in A-10 play. Rhode Island ranks third in the A-10 shooting 36.4% from 3-point range.

La Salle averages 73.7 points per game, 2.6 fewer points than the 76.3 Rhode Island allows. Rhode Island averages 74.0 points per game, 0.4 fewer than the 74.4 La Salle allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Khalil Brantley is averaging 15.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.7 steals for the Explorers. Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for La Salle.

Luis Kortright is averaging 10.2 points and 3.5 assists for the Rams. Jaden House is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games for Rhode Island.

LAST 10 GAMES: Explorers: 3-7, averaging 70.6 points, 34.0 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points per game.

Rams: 2-8, averaging 73.1 points, 34.8 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

