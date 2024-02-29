Fresno State visits Nevada following Lucas’ 23-point game

Fresno State Bulldogs (11-17, 4-11 MWC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (23-6, 10-5 MWC) Reno, Nevada; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Fresno State Bulldogs (11-17, 4-11 MWC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (23-6, 10-5 MWC)

Reno, Nevada; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada hosts the Fresno State Bulldogs after Jarod Lucas scored 23 points in Nevada’s 77-74 win against the Colorado State Rams.

The Wolf Pack are 13-2 in home games. Nevada is 19-6 against opponents over .500.

The Bulldogs are 4-11 in conference play. Fresno State is ninth in the MWC allowing 72.9 points while holding opponents to 46.2% shooting.

Nevada scores 76.5 points per game, 3.6 more points than the 72.9 Fresno State allows. Fresno State averages 68.2 points per game, 1.6 more than the 66.6 Nevada allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lucas averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolf Pack, scoring 17.4 points while shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc. Kenan Blackshear is averaging 15.2 points and 4.9 assists over the last 10 games for Nevada.

Isaiah Hill is scoring 12.5 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 6.2 assists for the Bulldogs. Xavier Dusell is averaging 14.5 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 48.5% over the last 10 games for Fresno State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolf Pack: 8-2, averaging 75.7 points, 35.4 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 66.4 points, 29.1 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

