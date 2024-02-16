Fresno State visits Boise State after Colimerio’s 30-point game

Fresno State Bulldogs (11-14, 4-8 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (16-8, 7-4 MWC) Boise, Idaho; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Fresno State Bulldogs (11-14, 4-8 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (16-8, 7-4 MWC)

Boise, Idaho; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State takes on the Boise State Broncos after Leo Colimerio scored 30 points in Fresno State’s 67-65 loss to the UNLV Rebels.

The Broncos have gone 10-2 in home games. Boise State has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bulldogs are 4-8 in conference play. Fresno State has a 3-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Boise State averages 74.3 points per game, 2.3 more points than the 72.0 Fresno State allows. Fresno State averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Boise State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cam Martin is averaging 5.3 points for the Broncos.

Isaiah Hill is shooting 39.9% and averaging 12.0 points for the Bulldogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 6-4, averaging 71.9 points, 35.2 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 69.8 points, 28.8 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

