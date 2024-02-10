Fresno State visits Air Force after Dusell’s 23-point outing

Fresno State Bulldogs (10-13, 3-7 MWC) at Air Force Falcons (8-14, 1-9 MWC) Colorado Springs, Colorado; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

Fresno State Bulldogs (10-13, 3-7 MWC) at Air Force Falcons (8-14, 1-9 MWC)

Colorado Springs, Colorado; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Falcons -1; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State visits the Air Force Falcons after Xavier Dusell scored 23 points in Fresno State’s 69-57 win over the San Jose State Spartans.

The Falcons are 4-8 on their home court. Air Force is 2-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bulldogs are 3-7 in MWC play. Fresno State is 5-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.7 turnovers per game.

Air Force is shooting 45.9% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 45.6% Fresno State allows to opponents. Fresno State averages 69.4 points per game, 1.7 fewer than the 71.1 Air Force gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeffrey Mills is averaging 9.2 points, 3.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Falcons. Beau Becker is averaging 14.2 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 50.5% over the last 10 games for Air Force.

Dusell is shooting 40.3% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 10.3 points. Isaiah Pope is shooting 47.0% and averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for Fresno State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 1-9, averaging 66.8 points, 27.4 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points per game.

Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 66.9 points, 29.8 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.