Fresno State hosts LeDee and No. 19 San Diego State

San Diego State Aztecs (20-7, 9-5 MWC) at Fresno State Bulldogs (11-15, 4-9 MWC)

Fresno, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 San Diego State visits the Fresno State Bulldogs after Jaedon LeDee scored 23 points in San Diego State’s 68-63 loss to the Utah State Aggies.

The Bulldogs have gone 7-6 at home. Fresno State averages 12.2 turnovers per game and is 5-6 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Aztecs are 9-5 against MWC opponents. San Diego State ranks third in the MWC with 24.1 defensive rebounds per game led by LeDee averaging 5.1.

Fresno State makes 47.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.5 percentage points higher than San Diego State has allowed to its opponents (40.9%). San Diego State has shot at a 45.3% clip from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points below the 46.2% shooting opponents of Fresno State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xavier Dusell is shooting 42.2% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 11.3 points. Isaiah Hill is averaging 12.2 points, 8.3 assists and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for Fresno State.

Lamont Butler is averaging 9.1 points and 1.6 steals for the Aztecs. LeDee is averaging 18.8 points and 7.4 rebounds while shooting 56.9% over the last 10 games for San Diego State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 69.7 points, 28.2 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Aztecs: 6-4, averaging 72.8 points, 35.0 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

