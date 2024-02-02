Fresno State hosts Colorado State following Clifford’s 20-point game

Colorado State Rams (16-5, 4-4 MWC) at Fresno State Bulldogs (9-12, 2-6 MWC) Fresno, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Colorado State Rams (16-5, 4-4 MWC) at Fresno State Bulldogs (9-12, 2-6 MWC)

Fresno, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State visits the Fresno State Bulldogs after Nique Clifford scored 20 points in Colorado State’s 79-71 victory against the San Diego State Aztecs.

The Bulldogs are 7-4 in home games. Fresno State is 5-12 against opponents with a winning record.

The Rams are 4-4 against conference opponents. Colorado State is 14-4 against opponents with a winning record.

Fresno State makes 47.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points higher than Colorado State has allowed to its opponents (44.2%). Colorado State has shot at a 50.3% clip from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points higher than the 45.6% shooting opponents of Fresno State have averaged.

The Bulldogs and Rams square off Saturday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Hill is shooting 39.5% and averaging 12.5 points for the Bulldogs. Xavier Dusell is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Fresno State.

Isaiah Stevens averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, scoring 16.9 points while shooting 44.0% from beyond the arc. Clifford is shooting 63.5% and averaging 15.4 points over the past 10 games for Colorado State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 66.7 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Rams: 6-4, averaging 76.3 points, 33.0 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.