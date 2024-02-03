Fresno State hosts Colorado State following Clifford’s 20-point game

Colorado State Rams (16-5, 4-4 MWC) at Fresno State Bulldogs (9-12, 2-6 MWC) Fresno, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Colorado State Rams (16-5, 4-4 MWC) at Fresno State Bulldogs (9-12, 2-6 MWC)

Fresno, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State plays the Fresno State Bulldogs after Nique Clifford scored 20 points in Colorado State’s 79-71 victory against the San Diego State Aztecs.

The Bulldogs are 7-4 in home games. Fresno State has a 2-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Rams have gone 4-4 against MWC opponents. Colorado State averages 19.3 assists per game to lead the MWC, paced by Isaiah Stevens with 7.4.

Fresno State scores 69.9 points per game, equal to what Colorado State allows. Colorado State averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Fresno State gives up.

The Bulldogs and Rams face off Saturday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Hill is scoring 12.5 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 6.3 assists for the Bulldogs. Isaiah Pope is averaging 12.5 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 50.6% over the past 10 games for Fresno State.

Stevens is averaging 16.9 points, 7.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Rams. Clifford is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games for Colorado State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 66.7 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Rams: 6-4, averaging 76.3 points, 33.0 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

