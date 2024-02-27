Fresno State hosts Brown and No. 22 Utah State

Utah State Aggies (22-5, 10-4 MWC) at Fresno State Bulldogs (11-16, 4-10 MWC) Fresno, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Utah State Aggies (22-5, 10-4 MWC) at Fresno State Bulldogs (11-16, 4-10 MWC)

Fresno, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -11.5; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Utah State plays the Fresno State Bulldogs after Darius Brown II scored 25 points in Utah State’s 68-63 win over the San Diego State Aztecs.

The Bulldogs are 7-7 in home games. Fresno State has a 5-16 record against teams over .500.

The Aggies have gone 10-4 against MWC opponents. Utah State is 4-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Fresno State makes 46.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points higher than Utah State has allowed to its opponents (42.9%). Utah State averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Fresno State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Enoch Boakye is averaging 8.4 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Xavier Dusell is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Fresno State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 65.3 points, 28.7 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Aggies: 6-4, averaging 75.8 points, 34.5 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 4.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

