Freshman Jamyron Keller gets first start and helps Oklahoma State beat No. 19 BYU 93-83

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Freshman Jamyron Keller scored 22 points in his first start to help Oklahoma State beat No.…

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Freshman Jamyron Keller scored 22 points in his first start to help Oklahoma State beat No. 19 BYU 93-83 on Saturday.

Brandon Garrison added 21 points and Quion Williams had 15 for the Cowboys (11-14, 3-9 Big 12), who shot 50% from 3-point range (11 of 22) while limiting their opponent to 8-of-35 shooting from beyond the arc (22.9%).

“It’s a step forward for these guys,” Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton said. “The way they competed for the entire game was something that every coach kinda hopes you see every game. And things always look better when the ball goes in and we shot the ball well today as well.”

Foussey Traore scored 17 points and Trevin Knell had 16 to lead BYU (18-7, 6-6), which came into the game leading the nation in made 3-pointers.

“We really didn’t have answers,” BYU coach Mark Pope said. “They were terrific sharing the ball. They were terrific shooting the ball, unbelievable. Jamyron Keller stepped into the starting lineup and took incredible advantage of that opportunity.”

Keller, who turned 19 Saturday, made all eight of his shots, including four 3s for the Cowboys, who shot 59.6% from the field.

“It was a collective effort. I can’t take all the credit for it.,” Keller said. “The right plays were made and the ball was falling today

Oklahoma State, behind 10 points from Keller, led 35-20 with 7:39 left in the first half. BYU then went on a 9-0 run to pull within six. The Cowboys closed the final 2:27 of the half on a 14-5 burst to go up 49-34 at the break.

Oklahoma State led by as many as 20 points in the second half, but BYU closed to within 76-67 on a layup by Traore with 4:23 left in the game.

The Cowboys answered with a 3-point play by Keller to extend the lead to 79-67, and the Cougars could only get as close as nine points after that.

BIG PICTURE

BYU: The Cougars began the day averaging a nation-best 11.6 made shots from beyond the arc. They didn’t get close to that number on Saturday, connecting on just 2 of 16 in the first half as the hosts built a 15-point lead.

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys played their fourth straight game without 1,000-point scorer Bryce Thompson, who suffered a season-ending shoulder injury Jan. 30. In his absence, graduate guard John Michael Wright scored 13 points, including 11 in the first half.

UP NEXT

BYU: Hosts No. 12 Baylor on Tuesday night.

Oklahoma State: Visits Cincinnati on Wednesday night.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.