Freidel’s 19 help James Madison down Arkansas State 77-73

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Noah Freidel’s 19 points helped James Madison defeat Arkansas State 77-73 on Wednesday night.

Freidel added 10 rebounds for the Dukes (21-3, 10-3 Sun Belt Conference). Terrence Edwards scored 14 points, going 4 of 12 and 6 of 6 from the free throw line.

The Red Wolves (10-14, 6-6) were led by Taryn Todd, who recorded 18 points and seven assists. Caleb Fields added 15 points and four assists for Arkansas State and Derrian Ford finished with 13 points and six rebounds.

