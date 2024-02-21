Freidel scores 19, James Madison takes down Marshall 84-58

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Noah Freidel had 19 points in James Madison’s 84-58 victory against Marshall on Wednesday night. Freidel…

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Noah Freidel had 19 points in James Madison’s 84-58 victory against Marshall on Wednesday night.

Freidel added nine rebounds for the Dukes (25-3, 13-3 Sun Belt Conference). Julien Wooden scored 18 points, going 6 of 8 (4 for 6 from 3-point range). Terrence Edwards had 16 points and was 5 of 11 shooting, including 3 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line. The Dukes extended their winning streak to seven games.

Nate Martin led the way for the Thundering Herd (12-16, 7-8) with 12 points and 16 rebounds.

