Freidel, Horton guide James Madison past Old Dominion 78-63

The Associated Press

February 3, 2024, 6:46 PM

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Noah Freidel had 18 points, Raekwon Horton finished with a double-double and James Madison cruised past Old Dominion 78-63 on Saturday night.

Freidel added eight rebounds for the Dukes (20-3, 9-3 Sun Belt Conference). Horton totaled 17 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. Terrence Edwards scored 12.

Devin Ceaser had 14 points and six rebounds to lead the Monarchs (6-17, 2-10). Tyrone Williams had 13 points and Chaunce Jenkins pitched in with 12 points and three blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

