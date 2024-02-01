Live Radio
Freeman’s 26 help Milwaukee beat Purdue Fort Wayne 68-65

The Associated Press

February 1, 2024, 9:43 PM

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — BJ Freeman had 26 points in Milwaukee’s 68-65 win against Purdue Fort Wayne on Thursday night.

Freeman added eight rebounds for the Panthers (11-11, 6-5 Horizon League). Langston Wilson added 11 points while going 5 of 7 from the field, and they also had seven rebounds. Kentrell Pullian went 3 of 6 from the field to finish with seven points.

Jalen Jackson led the Mastodons (14-8, 5-6) in scoring, finishing with 17 points and three steals. Purdue Fort Wayne also got 13 points and six assists from Rasheed Bello. Quinton Morton-Robertson also put up 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

