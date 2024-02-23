Freeman leads Milwaukee against Youngstown State after 26-point outing

Youngstown State Penguins (19-9, 11-6 Horizon League) at Milwaukee Panthers (14-13, 9-7 Horizon League) Milwaukee; Friday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Youngstown State Penguins (19-9, 11-6 Horizon League) at Milwaukee Panthers (14-13, 9-7 Horizon League)

Milwaukee; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penguins -2.5; over/under is 160.5

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee takes on the Youngstown State Penguins after BJ Freeman scored 26 points in Milwaukee’s 73-72 victory over the Northern Kentucky Norse.

The Panthers are 9-3 in home games. Milwaukee has a 7-7 record against teams over .500.

The Penguins have gone 11-6 against Horizon League opponents. Youngstown State is second in the Horizon League scoring 82.3 points per game and is shooting 45.3%.

Milwaukee’s average of 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Youngstown State allows. Youngstown State averages 82.3 points per game, 3.7 more than the 78.6 Milwaukee gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Erik Pratt is scoring 12.7 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Panthers. Freeman is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-5, averaging 77.1 points, 40.0 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points per game.

Penguins: 6-4, averaging 83.8 points, 40.0 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.