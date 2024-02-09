Freeman leads Milwaukee against Robert Morris after 24-point game

Milwaukee Panthers (12-12, 7-6 Horizon League) at Robert Morris Colonials (9-15, 5-8 Horizon League) Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Milwaukee Panthers (12-12, 7-6 Horizon League) at Robert Morris Colonials (9-15, 5-8 Horizon League)

Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee faces the Robert Morris Colonials after BJ Freeman scored 24 points in Milwaukee’s 97-85 overtime loss to the Youngstown State Penguins.

The Colonials are 6-6 in home games. Robert Morris ranks third in the Horizon League in rebounding averaging 36.5 rebounds. Markeese Hastings leads the Colonials with 8.3 boards.

The Panthers are 7-6 in Horizon League play. Milwaukee is 5-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Robert Morris’ average of 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Milwaukee gives up. Milwaukee averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Robert Morris allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hastings is averaging 15.5 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Colonials. Josh Corbin is averaging 14.1 points and 3.2 assists over the past 10 games for Robert Morris.

Freeman is scoring 18.5 points per game with 6.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Panthers. Erik Pratt is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonials: 5-5, averaging 78.9 points, 37.7 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points per game.

Panthers: 5-5, averaging 83.4 points, 41.7 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.