Freeman and Milwaukee host IUPUI

IUPUI Jaguars (6-18, 2-11 Horizon League) at Milwaukee Panthers (11-11, 6-5 Horizon League) Milwaukee; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

IUPUI Jaguars (6-18, 2-11 Horizon League) at Milwaukee Panthers (11-11, 6-5 Horizon League)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee takes on the IUPUI Jaguars after BJ Freeman scored 26 points in Milwaukee’s 68-65 victory over the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons.

The Panthers are 7-3 in home games. Milwaukee is 5-6 against opponents over .500.

The Jaguars have gone 2-11 against Horizon League opponents. IUPUI is 3-15 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Milwaukee’s average of 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 more made shots on average than the 8.0 per game IUPUI gives up. IUPUI averages 66.0 points per game, 13.4 fewer points than the 79.4 Milwaukee gives up.

The Panthers and Jaguars face off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Faizon Fields is averaging 7.5 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Panthers. Erik Pratt is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Jlynn Counter is averaging 15.1 points for the Jaguars. Vincent Brady II is averaging 11.3 points and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games for IUPUI.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 6-4, averaging 83.1 points, 39.0 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.1 points per game.

Jaguars: 1-9, averaging 64.4 points, 30.0 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

