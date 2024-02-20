Freeman and Iowa host Michigan State

Iowa Hawkeyes (15-11, 7-8 Big Ten) at Michigan State Spartans (17-9, 9-6 Big Ten) East Lansing, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m.…

Iowa Hawkeyes (15-11, 7-8 Big Ten) at Michigan State Spartans (17-9, 9-6 Big Ten)

East Lansing, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -10; over/under is 154

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa visits the Michigan State Spartans after Owen Freeman scored 20 points in Iowa’s 88-86 overtime win over the Wisconsin Badgers.

The Spartans are 13-2 on their home court. Michigan State is sixth in the Big Ten scoring 75.2 points while shooting 47.4% from the field.

The Hawkeyes are 7-8 in conference matchups. Iowa is second in the Big Ten scoring 83.7 points per game and is shooting 47.9%.

Michigan State averages 75.2 points per game, 3.1 fewer points than the 78.3 Iowa gives up. Iowa scores 17.9 more points per game (83.7) than Michigan State allows (65.8).

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mady Sissoko is averaging 3.8 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Spartans. Malik Hall is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games for Michigan State.

Tony Perkins is scoring 15.5 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Hawkeyes. Payton Sandfort is averaging 16.4 points and 5.4 rebounds over the past 10 games for Iowa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 8-2, averaging 71.7 points, 30.6 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Hawkeyes: 5-5, averaging 78.1 points, 31.7 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.