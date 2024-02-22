Freeman, Akron Zips take on the Kent State Golden Flashes

Kent State Golden Flashes (13-13, 6-7 MAC) at Akron Zips (19-7, 11-2 MAC) Akron, Ohio; Friday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Kent State Golden Flashes (13-13, 6-7 MAC) at Akron Zips (19-7, 11-2 MAC)

Akron, Ohio; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chris Payton and the Kent State Golden Flashes take on Enrique Freeman and the Akron Zips in MAC play.

The Zips have gone 11-0 at home. Akron scores 74.7 points and has outscored opponents by 9.9 points per game.

The Golden Flashes are 6-7 in conference games. Kent State has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Akron is shooting 45.6% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 44.8% Kent State allows to opponents. Kent State averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Akron allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaleb Thornton is averaging 3.6 points for the Zips. Freeman is averaging 18.1 points, 13 rebounds and 1.5 blocks over the past 10 games for Akron.

Jalen Sullinger is averaging 14.6 points for the Golden Flashes.

LAST 10 GAMES: Zips: 7-3, averaging 70.7 points, 38.0 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points per game.

Golden Flashes: 5-5, averaging 73.1 points, 35.1 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

