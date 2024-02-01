Frazier’s 17 lead UTEP over Jacksonville State 79-71

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — (AP) — Otis Frazier III scored 17 points as UTEP beat Jacksonville State 79-71 on…

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — (AP) — Otis Frazier III scored 17 points as UTEP beat Jacksonville State 79-71 on Thursday night.

Frazier was 5 of 11 shooting, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 5 from the line for the Miners (12-10, 3-4 Conference USA). Corey Camper Jr. scored 12 points while shooting 3 for 7 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 5 of 8 from the free throw line. Tae Hardy, David Terrell Jr., and Trey Horton III all had 10 points.

KyKy Tandy finished with 15 points and three steals for the Gamecocks (11-11, 3-4). Mason Nicholson added 13 points, nine rebounds and three blocks for Jacksonville State. In addition, Quincy Clark had 12 points, four assists and two steals.

