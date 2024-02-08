Francis scores 31 as NJIT defeats Vermont 63-61

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Tariq Francis scored 31 points and made five 3-pointers to lead NJIT past Vermont 63-61 on…

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Tariq Francis scored 31 points and made five 3-pointers to lead NJIT past Vermont 63-61 on Thursday night.

Francis also added eight rebounds for the Highlanders (6-15, 2-7 America East Conference). Elijah Buchanan scored 12 points while going 5 of 15 (0 for 6 from 3-point range), and added three steals. Mekhi Gray had eight points and was 3 of 10 shooting and 2 of 4 from the free throw line.

The Catamounts (18-6, 8-1) were led by TJ Long, who recorded 18 points. Nick Fiorillo added 13 points and six rebounds for Vermont. Ileri Ayo-Faleye also recorded nine points and seven rebounds. The loss broke the Catamounts’ nine-game winning streak.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

