Francis leads NJIT against Albany (NY) after 26-point game

NJIT Highlanders (7-15, 3-7 America East) at Albany (NY) Great Danes (11-13, 3-6 America East) Albany, New York; Thursday, 7…

NJIT Highlanders (7-15, 3-7 America East) at Albany (NY) Great Danes (11-13, 3-6 America East)

Albany, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Great Danes -7.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: NJIT takes on the Albany (NY) Great Danes after Tariq Francis scored 26 points in NJIT’s 71-64 win against the UMass-Lowell River Hawks.

The Great Danes have gone 5-3 at home. Albany (NY) has a 3-10 record against opponents over .500.

The Highlanders are 3-7 in America East play. NJIT ranks ninth in the America East with 22.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Elijah Buchanan averaging 4.4.

Albany (NY) scores 78.0 points per game, 4.5 more points than the 73.5 NJIT gives up. NJIT averages 68.7 points per game, 9.9 fewer points than the 78.6 Albany (NY) allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Thomas is averaging 17.9 points, five assists and two steals for the Great Danes. Amar’e Marshall is averaging 20.5 points over the last 10 games for Albany (NY).

Francis is scoring 14.3 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Highlanders. Mekhi Gray is averaging 10.6 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 43.9% over the past 10 games for NJIT.

LAST 10 GAMES: Great Danes: 3-7, averaging 78.7 points, 34.6 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.3 points per game.

Highlanders: 3-7, averaging 64.6 points, 35.7 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.