Foster scores 20 as Furman beats Wofford 82-67

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Marcus Foster and JP Pegues scored 20 points each to help Furman defeat Wofford 82-67 on Saturday.

Foster added eight rebounds for the Paladins (16-13, 10-6 Southern Conference). Pegues added five rebounds. Pjay Smith Jr. had 13 points and four steals.

The Terriers (15-14, 8-8) were led by Jackson Sivills, Chase Cormier and Dillon Bailey, each with 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

