Forte guides Northwestern State to 70-59 victory over New Orleans

The Associated Press

February 12, 2024, 10:42 PM

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Chase Forte had 14 points to lead Northwestern State to a 70-59 victory over New Orleans on Monday night.

Forte also had seven assists and five rebounds for the Demons (7-18, 5-7 Southland Conference). Jimel Lane scored 12 and grabbed six rebounds. Justin Wilson added 12 points.

The Privateers (8-17, 3-9) were led by Tyson Jackson with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Carlos Hart added 12 points and two blocks. Jamond Vincent had 11 points and six rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

