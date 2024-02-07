Fort leads Northern Arizona against Montana after 20-point showing

Montana Grizzlies (15-8, 6-4 Big Sky) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (10-13, 3-6 Big Sky) Flagstaff, Arizona; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST…

Montana Grizzlies (15-8, 6-4 Big Sky) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (10-13, 3-6 Big Sky)

Flagstaff, Arizona; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona hosts the Montana Grizzlies after Oakland Fort scored 20 points in Northern Arizona’s 81-79 loss to the Idaho State Bengals.

The Lumberjacks have gone 5-2 in home games. Northern Arizona is 4-9 against opponents with a winning record.

The Grizzlies are 6-4 in Big Sky play. Montana is second in the Big Sky with 15.0 assists per game led by Brandon Whitney averaging 4.3.

Northern Arizona is shooting 43.0% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points lower than the 44.7% Montana allows to opponents. Montana averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Northern Arizona allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Liam Lloyd is averaging 6.7 points and 3.2 assists for the Lumberjacks. Trenton McLaughlin is averaging 16.3 points and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games for Northern Arizona.

Aanen Moody is averaging 14.6 points for the Grizzlies. Whitney is averaging 15.5 points and 5.7 assists over the past 10 games for Montana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lumberjacks: 4-6, averaging 67.4 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Grizzlies: 7-3, averaging 77.8 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

