Forrest puts up 18 as Bucknell takes down Loyola (Maryland) 68-46

The Associated Press

February 28, 2024, 10:02 PM

BALTIMORE (AP) — Jack Forrest’s 18 points helped Bucknell defeat Loyola (Maryland) 68-46 on Wednesday night.

Forrest also added five rebounds for the Bison (12-18, 9-8 Patriot League). Josh Adoh scored 10 points while going 4 of 6 from the field. Josh Bascoe shot 4 for 9, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points.

The Greyhounds (6-24, 4-13) were led in scoring by Milos Ilic, who finished with 14 points and seven rebounds. Jordan Stiemke added 12 points for Loyola (MD). In addition, Tyson Commander had nine points and four assists.

